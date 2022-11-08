Local Child, 2 adults displaced in Dorchester blaze Fire crews worked quickly to battle the blaze Monday night at a home on Woodrow Avenue.

A two-alarm fire displaced two adults and a child and caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to a Dorchester home Monday night.

Heavy fire started in the rear of the home on Woodrow Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. and engulfed the second floor, the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter.

At approximately 8:30 heavy fire in the rear from an occupied building at 108 Woodrow Ave in Dor. Fire in the basement extending to the second floor a 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/FgcriQ5pqw — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 8, 2022

Fire crews worked quickly to battle the blaze.

“A quick aggressive attack with the deck gun by the 1st arriving company helped to keep damage to the exposure building to a minimum,” the department said.

Companies were able to to quickly knock down the fire. Major overhauling being done. pic.twitter.com/i2C0wlfBcM — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 8, 2022

Deputy Chief Brian Tully briefs the media on the 2 alarm fire on Woodrow Ave in Dor. A quick aggressive attack with the deck gun by the 1st arriving company helped to keep damage to the exposure building to a minimum. pic.twitter.com/oRG9ILA7KS — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 8, 2022

The Red Cross is working with those who were displaced to find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Companies are making up from the fire on Woodrow Ave, no injuries to report. There are 2 adults and 1 child displaced ⁦⁦⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help find housing. Damages estimated at 300,000. Exposure damage at 112 Woodrow, BFD-FIU to determine the cause of the fire pic.twitter.com/mKslyLOyRy — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 8, 2022

Thank you to the ⁦@BostonSparks⁩ who volunteer their time to help support us and the residents effected by the fire. pic.twitter.com/2KwkukLfB1 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 8, 2022