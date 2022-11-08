Child, 2 adults displaced in Dorchester blaze

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A two-alarm fire displaced two adults and a child and caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to a Dorchester home Monday night.
Heavy fire started in the rear of the home on Woodrow Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. and engulfed the second floor, the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter.
Fire crews worked quickly to battle the blaze.
“A quick aggressive attack with the deck gun by the 1st arriving company helped to keep damage to the exposure building to a minimum,” the department said.
The Red Cross is working with those who were displaced to find temporary housing.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.