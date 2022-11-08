Kelly’s Roast Beef on Revere Beach open after an exterior fire

Newsletter Signup
Don’t worry roast beef fans, Kelly’s iconic Revere Beach location is open for business despite a small outdoor fire.
The eatery assured customers on Facebook Tuesday that they are operating with normal hours after news stations reported spotting fire crews at the restaurant during the early hours.
“We thank the first responders for their quick assistance and making sure that our original location, the home of the #RoastBeefSandwich, is safely open for our guests to enjoy,” the business wrote.
Revere City Councilor Steven Morabito told CBS Boston the cause of the fire is being investigated.
