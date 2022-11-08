Local MSPCA helps kitten trapped in truck tire keep his leg “We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to save his leg, but we’ll likely need to amputate some toes.” Lawrence Animal Control was attempting to trap the kitten when he skittered into a truck's wheel. MSCPA-Angell

A four-week-old kitten was found severely injured and stuck in the wheel of a Lawrence resident’s truck Friday afternoon.

Lawrence Animal Control officers were trying to trap the kitten and his siblings in order to get them off the streets, which scared one of them enough that he hid in the tire. He was freed by a local towing company and treated by MSPCA-Angell.

“Our vets immediately cleaned him up, sutured a large wound on his leg, and bandaged his foot,” said Meaghan O’Leary, director of operations at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, where the kitten was brought. “We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to save his leg, but we’ll likely need to amputate some toes.”

Advertisement:

The kitten should undergo that surgery this week, and will need about four to six weeks to recover. He’ll be in foster care during that time, until he’s old enough to be adopted.

Though only minimal follow-up care on his foot is expected, the MSPCA is looking for adopters who have the ability to spend time with him as he acclimates to new surroundings and are willing to form a close relationship with a veterinarian.

The cost of the kitten’s surgery and his other care is expected to exceed $5,000. Those interested in donating to help offset the cost may do so here.

The kitten is awaiting leg surgery in foster care. MSPCA-Angell