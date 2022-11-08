Local
Photo: Scenes from the 2022 Massachusetts elections
Massachusetts residents cast their votes Tuesday for the candidates of their choice in several key races.
While top state election officials said that they did not anticipate “tremendous enthusiasm” from voters in this year’s midterm election, many still showed up in person at the polls.
Here’s what polling places looked like across Massachusetts on Election Day, Nov. 8. Follow along with live results here.
