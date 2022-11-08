Local Photo: Scenes from the 2022 Massachusetts elections

Massachusetts residents cast their votes Tuesday for the candidates of their choice in several key races.

While top state election officials said that they did not anticipate “tremendous enthusiasm” from voters in this year’s midterm election, many still showed up in person at the polls.

Here’s what polling places looked like across Massachusetts on Election Day, Nov. 8. Follow along with live results here.

A person fills out their ballot in Boston City Hall in the US midterm election, in Boston, Massachusetts on November 8, 2022. ((Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images)

People fill out their ballots at Cyclorama in Boston, Massachusetts on November 8, 2022. (Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images)

People fill out their ballots at Cathedral High School in Boston, Massachusetts on November 8, 2022. (Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images)

Voters at the Whitman Town Hall stood in voting booths during a midterm election. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff)

Voting booths at Whitman Town Hall were steady with voters. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff)

People make their way into Cyclorama in Boston to vote. (Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images)

At the Precinct 6 polling station, inside the Brookline High School Schluntz Gymnasium, voters headed to the polls for midterm elections and the Massachusetts race for governor and other choices. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Pollsters outside the Whitman Town Hall, (David L Ryan/Globe Staff )

A Yes on 1 sign with a small Yes on 4 attached on the corner of Berkley and Tremont. The Cyclorama just down the street, is the voting location for Ward 4, Precinct 1. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

People congregated outside Precinct 17 at the Coolidge Corner Library. Voters headed to the polls for midterm elections and the Massachusetts race for governor and other choices. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Geoff Diehl, nominee for Massachusetts governor voted with his family at the Whitman Town Hall, daughter Kaylee and his wife Kathy Jo ( in center ). (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff )

At the Precinct 6 polling station, inside the Brookline High School Schluntz Gymnasium, officials waited for voters to head to the polls for midterm elections and the Massachusetts race for governor and other choices. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union members holds signs for Massachusetts candidates in the midterm elections, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Maverick Square in the East Boston Neighborhood of Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

An attendee at a Democratic election night party wears campaign badges, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Allen Ni opens mailed-in ballots at Crossway Village in Lee, Mass. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)