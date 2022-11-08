Woman, 35, arrested and charged in fatal Harwich stabbing

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 35-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Harwich on Monday morning.
Police responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at 860 Route 28 around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, according to the office of the Cape & Islands district attorney. At the scene, they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Aneka Brown, 35, was arrested and arraigned Monday afternoon on charges of manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The DA’s office said Brown was held without bail and a probable cause hearing will take place Dec. 2.
The investigation into the stabbing remains active and ongoing.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.