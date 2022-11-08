Local Woman, 35, arrested and charged in fatal Harwich stabbing Aneka Brown is facing charges of manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

A 35-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Harwich on Monday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at 860 Route 28 around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, according to the office of the Cape & Islands district attorney. At the scene, they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Aneka Brown, 35, was arrested and arraigned Monday afternoon on charges of manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The DA’s office said Brown was held without bail and a probable cause hearing will take place Dec. 2.

The investigation into the stabbing remains active and ongoing.