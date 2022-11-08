Local Young child dies in Lynn house fire The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A firefighter emerges from the home in Lynn. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials.

“Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”

Lynn fire officials first received word of the fire at 7 Circuit Ave. at 4:05 a.m., and the first engine arrived on scene two minutes later, according to a statement by Archer, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Advertisement:

The fire department noted on Facebook that it was a two-alarm fire, which involved a two-and-a-half-story wood-framed house.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw heavy fire and smoke. They were able to bring it under control after about 45 minutes.

“Our crews had a really, really difficult time with the tremendous body of fire, making a fire attack and getting the job done,” Archer told reporters at the scene Tuesday morning, according to video shared by WCVB.

“More than a dozen residents were displaced, including several who were transported to an area hospital as a precaution,” a statement from the Department of Fire Services said. “One occupant remained unaccounted for until late this morning; that victim was located inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene.”

The child’s name and age were not immediately released.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy for the family affected and for our community,” Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family as they deal with this unthinkable loss, and we wish all those affected a speedy and full recovery.

“On behalf of the City, we appreciate the tremendous work by the Lynn Fire Department and all the supporting agencies who responded,” Nicholson continued. “While we know there will be a full investigation into the circumstances of this tragic event, at this point we are focused on the victims and are incredibly grateful for all those rallying to help them and provide support for our community at this most difficult time.”

Advertisement:

Officials noted that the origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

“This morning’s fire remains under investigation, but we want to emphasize how important it is for every household to have working smoke alarms and a practiced home escape plan,” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said. “Please take a minute today to be sure you have smoke alarms on every level of your home and test them to be sure they’re working properly.”

The Red Cross of Massachusetts, Salvation Army, and City of Lynn are providing help and support for displaced residents.

The Salem Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene, while the fire departments of Chelsea, Marblehead, Melrose, Peabody, Revere, Salem, and Saugus provided station coverage.

See below for photos and videos, as shared on social media from the scene:

Video from a neighbor showing this morning’s fire on Circuit Ave in Lynn. Still waiting on info from Lynn Fire including if everyone got out #WCVB pic.twitter.com/1w1B2ha5Lx — Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) November 8, 2022

BREAKING #UPDATE: Lynn officials say 1 person is unaccounted for after this house fire. They didn’t get into details on the age of the person, but Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson says it’ll “deeply impact the community.” @7News https://t.co/8tumnerald — Mari Salazar (@MariSalazarTV) November 8, 2022

Lynn firefighters still putting out hot spots at the multi alarm fire on Circuit Ave #wcvb pic.twitter.com/NpmVNoIuHK — Matthew Gregoire (@BreakngNewsPhtg) November 8, 2022

BREAKING: Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer says there is one person unaccounted for from this morning’s fire. Officials won’t say if the unaccounted for person is an adult or a child #WCVB pic.twitter.com/hQjZ6TkL7I — Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) November 8, 2022

EDS Update: @SalArmyEDS #Lynn team responded to a devastating 2-alarm fire this morning providing hydration, blankets, and emotional and spiritual care for those effected. pic.twitter.com/PzTslNiEVo — The Salvation Army of Massachusetts (@SalvationArmyMA) November 8, 2022