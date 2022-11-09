Local 66-year-old woman killed in Millers Falls house fire Authorities said the blaze does not appear suspicious.

A 66-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a two-alarm house fire in Millers Falls, according to the state Department of Fire Services.

The Turners Falls Fire Department responded around 4:45 p.m. to the report of the fire at 20 Bridge St., striking a second alarm for the call while on their way based on initial reports that people were stuck inside.

At the scene, officials learned that several people had escaped from the home safely, but that one person was still unaccounted for. The woman was later located in the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

“On behalf of the Turners Falls Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Turners Falls Fire Chief Todd Brunelle said in a statement. “This is a tragedy for them and for our community.”

Advertisement:

The fire does not appear to be suspicious, according to the State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

“As investigators continue their work, we want to remind everyone that working smoke alarms and practiced home escape plans are vital fire safety tools,” he said in a statement. “Please be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and an escape plan that accounts for everyone’s needs and abilities.”

Responding fire crews observed heavy fire conditions when they arrived at the building. The fire was contained to the building, but it caused “catastrophic damage and structural collapse.”

All the residents of the home have been displaced and are being assisted with shelter and other services, according to authorities.

The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.