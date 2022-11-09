Local Salisbury man arrested in assault, carjacking at Burlington’s Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Joshua Horvitz, 33, was arrested Tuesday in Hudson, New Hampshire. Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. Joanne Rathe / The Boston Globe, File

A 33-year-old Salisbury man will face multiple charges in connection with a Tuesday afternoon assault and carjacking at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington.

Burlington police said Joshua Horvitz was arrested in Hudson, New Hampshire, and the department plans to charge him with carjacking, armed assault with intent to rob, and assault and battery on an elder with serious bodily injury.

Police said officers responded around 7:20 a.m. to the hospital on Burlington Mall Road for a report of an assault and carjacking. At the scene, they found that a driver was attempting to valet their vehicle when a suspect, later identified as Horvitz, allegedly threw the person to the ground, stole their vehicle, and fled.

The investigation revealed Horvitz allegedly threatened the victim with a weapon, police said. The driver is being treated at Lahey Hospital for injuries.

Horvitz was arrested Tuesday afternoon by police in Hudson, where he remains in custody as Burlington police work to obtain an arrest warrant.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.