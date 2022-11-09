Local Yarmouth high school staff member arrested, charged with child rape Police said Daniel Robles was immediately placed on administrative leave by the school after his arrest.

A staff member at a Yarmouth high school was arrested Monday and charged with rape of a child.

Yarmouth police said Daniel Robles of West Yarmouth was taken into custody around 10 a.m. He was also charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Police said, as of Tuesday, there is no connection between the investigation into Robles and his place of employment at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School. Robles was placed on administrative leave immediately after his arrest.

Robles was a special education assistant and assistant football coach at the high school, Boston 25 News reports.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional charges may be sought against Robles.