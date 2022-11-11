Local 35-year-old Dorchester man identified as victim of shooting Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Boston police have identified the 35-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in Dorchester this week.

Elijah Pinckney of Dorchester died after suffering gunshot wounds Wednesday in the area of Harvard and Paxton streets, Boston police, who responded to the scene around 1:15 p.m., said in a statement.

Pinckney’s wife told WCVB that her husband had stopped home for lunch when he was shot as he was stepping out of his dump truck.

Boston EMS pronounced Pinckney dead at the scene.

Bishop William Dickerson II of Greater Love Tabernacle, which is a few blocks from the scene, told WCVB that there are efforts in the community to prevent violence, but more needs to be done in terms of holding people accountable.

“We cannot hunker down in fear, and we [can’t] stay silent when violence is taking place at this level,” Dickerson said, according to WCVB. “I think of the community, when you can put somebody else’s child in check, we should be able to do that, we correct each other, we should be able to do that, we all need to hold each other accountable.”

“This is another unfortunate incident of a brazen shooting in the middle of the day,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden told The Boston Globe. “We simply have too many guns and we have gun violence that impacts our communities in tragic and unforeseen ways.”

An investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).