16-year-old girl dies after New Bedford shooting

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 16-year-old New Bedford girl who was shot over the weekend died of her injuries at a local hospital Thursday afternoon, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.
Anali Farias was shot during an incident in the area of Bullard and North Front streets around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Quinn’s office said in a statement.
New Bedford police received multiple 911 calls for shots fired at 17 Bullard St. Shortly after, a “bullet-riddled” vehicle arrived at Saint Luke’s Hospital with Farias in the back seat, according to the statement.
Prosecutors, state police, and New Bedford police are investigating her death as a homicide.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.