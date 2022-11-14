20-year-old allegedly drove 137 mph in N.H.

Newsletter Signup
A 20-year-old Portland, Maine, man allegedly drove 137 mph — or 72 mph over the 65 mph speed limit — on I-95 North in New Hampshire early Saturday.
A state police trooper spotted Darryl Germain’s speeding 2021 Nissan Armada in Greenland at about 2:45 a.m. and pulled him over, according to the agency.
During the stop, the trooper allegedly found an opened alcoholic beverage in the backseat. Germain was then arrested and charged with reckless operation and transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor.
He was released on personal recognizance after he was booked and is due in court Dec. 19.
