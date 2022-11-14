Local Pics: Chelsea fruit truck gets ‘Storrowed’ 'Tis the season, but not for Storrowing.

A local fruit truck got “Storrowed” Monday afternoon.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) tweeted just after 1:30 p.m. that a crash on Storrow Drive eastbound near the Longfellow Bridge had shut down the right lane.

Pictures from the scene show a fruit truck bearing the name “Fleet Fruit Co.” stuck under one of the many low bridges on Storrow Drive.

Some off-season Storrowing just moments ago. pic.twitter.com/I5wfz9O6iP — Matt Shearer (@MattWBZ) November 14, 2022

Fleet Fruit Co. is a Chelsea-based fruit and vegetable wholesaler. The company was not immediately available for comment.

Pictures show that the truck got stuck under a bridge near Mass. Eye and Ear.

“Storrowing” is a term for when trucks get stuck under the low bridges on Storrow Drive in Boston. It happens often despite MassDOT’s many warning signs that trucks cannot travel on certain portions of the road.

Storrowing is particularly common in late August and early September when college students from out of town bring moving trucks and don’t pay attention to the signs.

The height limit on Storrow Drive is 10 feet. Trucks — including moving trucks — are NOT allowed to travel on Storrow through the City of Boston. Don't try it, don't get Storrowed! pic.twitter.com/M1eUOEGIMu — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) August 25, 2022

The rest of the year, delivery drivers and other truckers occasionally get Storrowed, usually those from out-of-town.

One Twitter user was dismayed Monday when he realized that the truck, at least, was local.

Cmon, man. That’s a 617 area code on that truck. I understand out-of-towners getting Storrowed, but locals should know better. — P.A.C. Delory (@pacdelory) November 14, 2022

Boston did see some similar bridge crashes last month, one on Soldiers Field Road, which has the same problem as Storrow Drive, and one that caused a tractor-trailer to roll over.