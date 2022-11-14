Pics: Chelsea fruit truck gets ‘Storrowed’

Newsletter Signup
A local fruit truck got “Storrowed” Monday afternoon.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) tweeted just after 1:30 p.m. that a crash on Storrow Drive eastbound near the Longfellow Bridge had shut down the right lane.
Pictures from the scene show a fruit truck bearing the name “Fleet Fruit Co.” stuck under one of the many low bridges on Storrow Drive.
Fleet Fruit Co. is a Chelsea-based fruit and vegetable wholesaler. The company was not immediately available for comment.
Pictures show that the truck got stuck under a bridge near Mass. Eye and Ear.
“Storrowing” is a term for when trucks get stuck under the low bridges on Storrow Drive in Boston. It happens often despite MassDOT’s many warning signs that trucks cannot travel on certain portions of the road.
Storrowing is particularly common in late August and early September when college students from out of town bring moving trucks and don’t pay attention to the signs.
The rest of the year, delivery drivers and other truckers occasionally get Storrowed, usually those from out-of-town.
One Twitter user was dismayed Monday when he realized that the truck, at least, was local.
Boston did see some similar bridge crashes last month, one on Soldiers Field Road, which has the same problem as Storrow Drive, and one that caused a tractor-trailer to roll over.
