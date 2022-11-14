Local Watch: Vineyard woman and her dog come nearly nose-to-nose with shark near the shore "When I took a step back and the shark kind of swam off, I thought he was swimming off for good. But he turned around and that's when he came right up."

The Cape saw a lot of shark sightings this summer — within one week in July, for instance, there were 22 spotted on Saturday and Sunday, 11 on Tuesday, and 10 on Thursday. But even with tourists and beachgoers gone for the season, the sharks haven’t quite quit.

A resident of Martha’s Vineyard named Amanda Borland and her dog Hamish were out walking in Vineyard Haven Friday when a porbeagle shark swam close to the shore where she was picking through sea glass.

“When I took a step back and the shark kind of swam off, I thought he was swimming off for good. But he turned around and that’s when he came right up,” Borland told WCVB.

Borland said she thought the shark may have thought her dog was a seal. Both she and Hamish were shocked by the encounter.

Watch here: