Local Former Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe chairman and architecture firm owner sentenced in bribery case "It is my hope that today’s sentence brings accountability to the Mashpee Wampanoag community and closes the door on this dark chapter in their rich history." Laura Miranda, Stephanie Tobey -Roderick and Tiffany Mendes, members of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, stood outside the Moakley Courthouse before attending the sentencing of former Wampanoag Chairman Cedric Cromwell. David L. Ryan/Boston Globe

The former Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and the owner of an architecture and design firm in Providence were sentenced Tuesday for bribery relating to the Tribe’s plans to build a resort and casino in Taunton, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office

Cedric Cromwell, 57, of Attleboro, was sentenced to three years in prison and one year of supervised release. David DeQuattro, 56, of Warwick, R.I., was sentenced to one year of probation to be spent in home confinement with electronic monitoring.

Cromwell served as Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and President of the Tribe’s Gaming Authority, while DeQuattro’s architecture and design company signed a contract to serve as the Gaming Authority’s owner representative for the First Light Resort and Casino, which the Tribe was building in Taunton, officials said. Cromwell allegedly accepted three bribes from DeQuattro in exchange for an agreement to protect DeQuattro’s firm’s contract.

Advertisement:

“Mr. Cromwell was elected to represent the 12,000-year-old Wampanoag Tribe. He received the privilege of leading the Mashpee Wampanoag people, who put their faith and trust in him with each ballot they cast. Rather than striving to make his community better through honorable deeds of service, he dishonored his people and his position by accepting bribes for his own personal gain,” Rollins said in a statement.

DeQuattro allegedly paid Cromwell $10,000 in November 2015, bought a Bowflex Revolution home gym for Cromwell in August 2016, and paid for a weekend stay at an upscale Boston hotel in May 2017.

Cromwell was convicted of two counts of accepting bribes, three counts of extortion, and one count of conspiring to commit extortion. DeQuattro was convicted of one count of paying a bribe to an agent of an Indian tribal government. Cromwell continues to face four remaining charges of filing a false tax return.

“It is my hope that today’s sentence brings accountability to the Mashpee Wampanoag community and closes the door on this dark chapter in their rich history. Just last week, I had the privilege of meeting with tribal leaders in Mashpee. I look forward to continued positive interactions and supporting opportunities for education and growth with the tribe members in Mashpee,” Rollins said in a statement.

Advertisement:

“Cedric Cromwell abused his elected position and betrayed the trust of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe by seeking to monetize his position of power at every turn. He solicited and accepted thousands of dollars in bribes from David DeQuattro over three years and went to great lengths to try and conceal their criminal conduct,” Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta said in a statement.

In November 2015, according to evidence presented at trial, Cromwell received a $10,000 check from DeQuattro. Cromwell deposited it into a bank account for a company he formed called One Nation Development LLC, which apparently was described as an organization dedicated to helping Native American tribes with economic development. In fact, One Nation Development had no employees and Cromwell spent DeQuattro’s check on personal expenses, officials said.

In August 2016, Cromwell asked DeQuattro for a piece of exercise equipment, officials said. DeQuattro and his business partner then bought a used Bowflex on Craigslist for $1,700 and had it delivered to Cromwell’s home. Cromwell told DeQuattro he was disappointed that it was not a new piece of equipment.

In May 2017, Cromwell texted DeQuattro.

“Hello Dave. I hope all is well. My Birthday is coming up this Friday May 19th and I wanted to spend Friday through Monday at a very nice hotel in Boston for my Birthday weekend. Is it possible that you can get me a nice hotel room at the Four Seasons or a suite at the Seaport Hotel? I am going to have a special guest with me. Please let me know and Thank You,” the message said, according to officials.

Advertisement:

DeQuattro then forwarded the message to his business partner.

“U can’t think of this stuff…..what is next?” he wrote.

DeQuattro and his business partner paid more than $1,800 for Cromwell to stay in an Executive Suite at the Seaport Boston Hotel for three nights, officials said.