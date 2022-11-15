Local Girl escapes after being grabbed by man on N.H. rail trail The incident remains under investigation.

A girl is safe after she was “violently grabbed” by an unknown man on a New Hampshire rail trail, according to Goffstown police.

The juvenile was walking on the Goffstown Rail Trail near Factory Street when the incident took place at about 7 p.m. Monday, police said in a Facebook post.

The suspect is described as being in his mid 30s with a darker skin complexion and approximately 6-foot-2 with a muscular build, police said. He was reportedly wearing jeans and a black jacket or hooded sweatshirt at the time.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and searched the area, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Goffstown Police Department at 603-497-4858.