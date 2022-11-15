Local Serial lawn ornament thief caught red-pawed: It was a coyote Orleans police officers saturated the area of the home and conducted stakeouts using night vision goggles.

A Cape Cod resident thought someone was stealing decorations from her front lawn when she started finding decorations missing and sometimes scattered throughout neighboring yards.

That “someone” turned out to be a coyote.

After the homeowner reported the stealing, which had happened several times overnight during that weekend, to the Orleans Police Department on October 17, officers saturated the area of the home on Brick Hill Road and conducted stakeouts using night vision goggles.

After weeks of no success, the homeowner decided to move a security camera to the area where the decorations were, and found it was a coyote.

Watch the coyote in action here: