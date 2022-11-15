Local Worker flown to hospital after falling 20 feet at Wayland construction site OSHA is investigating the incident. A construction worker fell 20 feet at a construction site in Wayland Tuesday afternon. Town of Wayland

A construction worker is in the hospital with serious injuries after falling 20 feet at a Wayland constriction site Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., Wayland police and firefighters were alerted that a worker had fallen at a construction site at 82 Plain Road, according to a news release.

When they arrived, the release said, first responders found a 27-year-old who had fallen approximately 20 feet and was seriously injured.

Crews responded at 1648 hours to 82 Plain Rd for a 27 yo male construction worker who fell approx. 20 feet. He sustained serious injuries and was flown by Boston Medflight to Beth Israel hospital in Boston. OSHA will be investigating. pic.twitter.com/CO6eLP5Rr9 — Wayland Fire (@WaylandFire) November 15, 2022

The worker was treated at the scene by Wayland firefighters and police and then flown to a Boston-area hospital.

The accident is being investigated by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) with the assistance of the Wayland Police Department.