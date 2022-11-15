Worker flown to hospital after falling 20 feet at Wayland construction site

Newsletter Signup
A construction worker is in the hospital with serious injuries after falling 20 feet at a Wayland constriction site Tuesday afternoon.
Around 4:45 p.m., Wayland police and firefighters were alerted that a worker had fallen at a construction site at 82 Plain Road, according to a news release.
When they arrived, the release said, first responders found a 27-year-old who had fallen approximately 20 feet and was seriously injured.
The worker was treated at the scene by Wayland firefighters and police and then flown to a Boston-area hospital.
The accident is being investigated by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) with the assistance of the Wayland Police Department.
