Local

Worker flown to hospital after falling 20 feet at Wayland construction site

OSHA is investigating the incident.

A construction worker fell 20 feet at a construction site in Wayland Tuesday afternon. Town of Wayland

By Susannah Sudborough

A construction worker is in the hospital with serious injuries after falling 20 feet at a Wayland constriction site Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., Wayland police and firefighters were alerted that a worker had fallen at a construction site at 82 Plain Road, according to a news release.

When they arrived, the release said, first responders found a 27-year-old who had fallen approximately 20 feet and was seriously injured.

The worker was treated at the scene by Wayland firefighters and police and then flown to a Boston-area hospital.

The accident is being investigated by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) with the assistance of the Wayland Police Department.