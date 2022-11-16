Local Dogs missing after Bellingham house fire No residents or first responders were injured in the blaze.

Four dogs are missing after a fire tore through a Bellingham home late Tuesday night, NBC Boston reported.

The town’s fire department was called to a Stone Street address just before 11:30 p.m., Fire Chief Steven Gentile told the news outlet. Despite some issues accessing water from hydrants, firefighters were able to knock down the flames.

Bellingham fire officials said the house eventually collapsed in on itself, according to WHDH. No residents or first responders were injured in the blaze, the station reported.

A fire watch will be at the scene throughout the morning, Bellingham Firefighters Local 2071 wrote in a Facebook post.

“There is still heavy steam coming from the structure if you are in the area,” the group wrote, adding that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.