Local 80-year-old woman dies in Attleboro house fire Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

An 80-year-old woman died in an Attleboro house fire overnight Friday.

Crews responded to the fire around 1 a.m at 30 Division St., according to a statement released by Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

The DA’s office identified the victim as Judith Henriques, an Attleboro resident. It’s unclear if anyone else was in the home at the time or how the fire started.

Photos shared on social media Friday show the single-family house engulfed in flames and charred after the fire.

Here’s a photo sent in by a viewer of the house fire that killed an 80-year-old woman in Attleboro.



Police just reopened the road. @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/szPlZ52K8P — Yanni Tragellis (@yannitragellis) November 18, 2022

WPRI reported that neighbors rushed to the home after seeing the flames, which were so large that one witness wondered if multiple homes were on fire.

“We ran over to see if there was anything we could do, and another neighbor was calling out for the person who lives there. I did try to bang on the door, but I didn’t hear anything,” a neighbor told the news outlet.

“I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said LaChance. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and the community.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Attleboro Fire Department, Attleboro Police Department, and state police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Bristol District Attorney.