Local Tobin Bridge movie shoot could slow traffic on Sunday MassDOT said lanes will remain open, but I-93 traffic around the bridge could be affected. Traffic on the Tobin Bridge heading north. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Travelers passing through Boston on Sunday should brace for possible traffic slowdowns on Interstate 93 and the Tobin Bridge due to an afternoon movie shoot.

The filming will take place between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. and won’t require any lane closures, according to MassDOT. But the agency is warning that the shoot could still impact traffic.

“Police will escort a vehicle equipped with a mounted camera and picture cars with the flow of traffic on I-93 between exits 16A & 21 and between Boston and Chelsea on the Maurice J. Tobin Memorial Bridge,” MassDOT said. “This scheduled event is weather-dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.”

MassDOT added that drivers are not allowed to stop their vehicles on the bridge to watch the filming.

No other details were available about the movie shoot or its cast.