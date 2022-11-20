Local Barely any Boston buildings have reported their greenhouse gas emissions, despite new rule Boston is offering business owners an extension on reporting because of these low rates. The harbor and the city skyline are seen after sunset, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Boston building owners might be given an extension after many haven’t submitted their yearly greenhouse gas emissions despite a new law requiring it by Dec. 15.

The Building Emissions Reporting and Disclosure Ordinance, or BERDO, which was passed in 2021, requires buildings to keep their emissions below increasingly lower rates through the year 2050, with the goal of being net zero by that year.

All non-residential buildings with at least 20,000 square feet as well as residential buildings with over 15 units fall under the ordinance, which is a larger group than last year according to the Boston Business Journal.

One deadline extension was already offered from June 15 of this year to Dec. 15. About 71% of business owners have begun the process of submitting their data, however very few have submitted their data for verification to an outside source and been verified by that source.

According to reporting by the Boston Business Journal, several property owners failed to report their emissions in the past with many data sets containing “obvious, significant errors.”

Hannah Payne, Boston’s carbon neutrality program manager, said some owners have reported delays in the data verification process.

Business groups A Better City and NAIOP Massachusetts flagged concerns about how businesses can comply with emissions requirements while other programs are in effect on the state and national levels.

“Certainly we are working with the BPDA to align BERDO and the proposed (zero net carbon) zoning as much as possible and will continue to keep the building community updated,” said Payne.