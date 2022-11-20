Local Waltham bus carrying Brandeis students crashes, killing 1 person and injuring 27 others The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Debris remains at the scene of a Brandeis University shuttle bus crash on South Street in Waltham that left one person dead and 27 injured. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A shuttle bus in Waltham taking 27 Brandeis University students from a hockey game at Northeastern University crashed last night, killing 1 person and leaving others with “varying degrees” of injuries according to officials.

The shuttle bus crashed into a tree on South Street at 10:32 p.m. Saturday, according to officials. One student was pronounced dead at the scene. The other students and driver were all taken to hospitals in the area to treat their injuries.

The identity of the student who died has not been released according to reporting by The Boston Globe.

“Brandeis has notified students, faculty, and staff of the accident; we are providing counseling and support to students and will continue to do so over the coming days,” Julie Jette, a Brandeis spokesperson, said to The Boston Globe via email.

Advertisement:

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Waltham police, and the Massachusetts State Police, according to a statement.

Anyone with information about how this crash occurred can call the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3600.