Local Driver arrested in deadly Hingham Apple store crash Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, authorities said. The SUV involved in the crash through the Apple store window at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham on Monday. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

A 53-year-old man has been charged after driving an SUV into a Hingham Apple store on Monday, a fatal crash that left one dead and at least 19 injured, authorities announced Tuesday.

Bradley Rein was charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz’s office.

Rein was arrested Monday night and held at the Plymouth County House of Correction, officials said. He was set to be arraigned in Hingham District Court.

According to authorities, Rein drove a 2019 Toyota 4Runner through the glass facade of the Apple store located in the Derby Street Shops around 10:45 a.m.

The crash killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey, prosecutors said. In a statement, Apple said Bradley was there “supporting recent construction at the store.”

Multiple people suffered life-threatening and limb-threatening injuries, doctors at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth said Monday afternoon. First responders said several people were pinned between a wall and the SUV following the crash.

Dr. William Tollefsen, the South Shore Hospital EMS medical director, told reporters victims suffered “somewhat diverse” injuries that included serious head trauma, lower extremity trauma, and mangled limbs.

Cruz called the crash “absoltely unthinkable.”

“It’s absolutely tragic,” he said.

Apple responded to the incident Monday evening in a statement to Boston.com.

“We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store. Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident,” the statement read. “We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time.”

