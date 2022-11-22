Local Here are New England’s key holiday shipping deadlines Labor shortages and lingering supply chain issues still have the potential to play a role this holiday shipping season. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Last-minute holiday shoppers, be warned — crucial shipping deadlines are coming quickly. Here’s the key dates to know so your packages arrive by Dec. 25.

The week of Dec. 12 is key for those who don’t want to pay for expedited shipping. FedEx‘s cutoff for ground shipping is Dec. 14, and the date for the United States Postal Service is a bit later on Dec. 17. According to the UPS shipping calendar, their ground deadlines for cross-country are Dec. 15 and 16.

Another date to remember for that week is “​National Free Shipping Day,” which falls on Dec. 14. As one of the last days for ground shipping, many retailers waive delivery costs entirely.

If you miss those deadlines, shipping by air is still an option. USPS gives deadlines of Dec. 19 and 23 for Priority Mail, while FedEx’s Express deadline is Dec. 20. UPS offers 3-day shipping by Dec. 20. But express shipping can rack up expensive fees, according to Robert Gilbreath, general manager of the shipping logistics company ShipStation.

“The cost of that shipment doubling or going two and a half times [the price happens] pretty quickly,” Gilbreath told WCVB.

2022 seems to be a more promising holiday shipping season than the last two years. The pandemic caused an influx of packages from distanced revelers in 2020 and supply chain issues slowed down deliveries in 2021.

However, according to ShipStation, labor shortages and lingering supply chain issues may also play a role this season. Gilbreath told WCVB that the best way to make sure your gifts arrive on time is by trying to ship before the deadlines — and as of this week, you have plenty of time.

“If you have the ability to give yourself a few days’ buffer, why not do it?” he said.