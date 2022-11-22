Walpole officer medflighted after motorcycle crash

Newsletter Signup
A Walpole police officer was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday, officials said.
The officer, who was riding a Walpole Police Department motorcycle, was involved in a crash with a sedan around 12:45 p.m., the department said in a press release.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Spring Street.
The officer sustained “significant injuries” and was taken to a Boston hospital via MedFlight. The driver of the sedan was uninjured and released after evaluation, according to police.
Crash reconstruction experts are investigating the collision.
