Local

Walpole officer medflighted after motorcycle crash

The officer sustained “significant injuries” and was taken to a Boston hospital via MedFlight.

A Walpole police officer was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash with a sedan on Monday. Jonathan Wiggs/Boston Globe

By Abby Patkin

A Walpole police officer was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday, officials said.

The officer, who was riding a Walpole Police Department motorcycle, was involved in a crash with a sedan around 12:45 p.m., the department said in a press release

The collision occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Spring Street. 

The officer sustained “significant injuries” and was taken to a Boston hospital via MedFlight. The driver of the sedan was uninjured and released after evaluation, according to police. 

Crash reconstruction experts are investigating the collision. 