Local Police ID Worcester man killed in Bolton crash Randy Adonoo, 31, died after another driver lost control of her car and cut across traffic lanes, police said.

Massachusetts State Police have identified 31-year-old Randy Adonoo as the Worcester man killed in a crash on I-495 in Bolton Monday.

The crash happened at about 10:35 a.m., in the northbound lanes near the 69.6 mile marker, MSP said in a news release.

An unidentified 30-year-old Chicopee woman lost control of her 2009 Toyota Camry and, for reasons still under investigation, cut across traffic lanes and struck Adonoo’s 2017 Lexus NX 200, according to police.

Both cars swerved into the median and rolled over, police said. Adonoo did not survive the crash.

Friends remembered him on Facebook as someone who treated people with kindness and was known for making others laugh.

Advertisement:

The Bolton Fire Department, Bolton EMS, and Bolton police responded to the scene. State police did not provide any details on the Camry driver’s condition.

The crash closed part of the highway’s left lane for nearly three hours as officials investigated.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash, with assistance from the MSP Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section.