Crash between car and MBTA trolley disrupts service on Green Line’s B Branch

A collision between an MBTA Green Line trolley and a car disrupted service along the line’s B Branch on Wednesday afternoon, according to MBTA officials.
The MBTA posted on Twitter around 3:30 p.m. service was suspended between Packard’s Corner and Kenmore Square because of the crash near the Boston University Bridge on Commonwealth Avenue.
The agency advised riders should use the 57 Bus as a travel alternative.
A photo of the scene posted by Boston 25 News’s Peter Wilson on Twitter showed the vehicle involved appeared to be in the westbound track area.
This breaking news story will be updated.
