$0.00 per gallon: This local businessman spent Wednesday giving away free gas

Ernie Boch Jr. turned Wednesday into “Tanks-giving” for a Norwood gas station.

The well-known local businessman gave out $50,000 worth of free gasoline at the Rojo Irving Gas Station on Route 1 ahead of the holiday weekend.

Motorists began receiving free full tanks at 8 a.m., with a $75 limit per customer, a spokesperson for Boch told Boston25 News.

“I’m a believer of giving back, and this is a fun event, and you can use it. It’s free gas,” Boch told WCVB. He posted a video to Twitter shortly after the event began depicting the gas prices going down to $0.00.

Boch sponsored a similar event earlier this year on April 1 — April Fool’s Day. Some drivers queued over 9 hours for the “April Fuel’s Day” promotion, which doled out over 7,000 gallons of free gas.