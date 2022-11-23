$0.00 per gallon: This local businessman spent Wednesday giving away free gas

Newsletter Signup
Ernie Boch Jr. turned Wednesday into “Tanks-giving” for a Norwood gas station.
The well-known local businessman gave out $50,000 worth of free gasoline at the Rojo Irving Gas Station on Route 1 ahead of the holiday weekend.
Motorists began receiving free full tanks at 8 a.m., with a $75 limit per customer, a spokesperson for Boch told Boston25 News.
“I’m a believer of giving back, and this is a fun event, and you can use it. It’s free gas,” Boch told WCVB. He posted a video to Twitter shortly after the event began depicting the gas prices going down to $0.00.
Boch sponsored a similar event earlier this year on April 1 — April Fool’s Day. Some drivers queued over 9 hours for the “April Fuel’s Day” promotion, which doled out over 7,000 gallons of free gas.
