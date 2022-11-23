Local Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim “With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." Undated photos of Kevin Bradley and family members. Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, was killed Monday morning when an SUV crashed into a Hingham Apple Store. (GOFUNDME)

An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.

The victim, identified as New Jersey resident Kevin Bradley, leaves behind a longtime fiance and several members of her family, according to the fundraiser. Those close to Bradley described him as devoted to his family.

“Kevin was the loving fiance to Kathy McGrogan; they were together for over 12 years, and she was the center of his world,” the fundraiser said.

The fundraiser, organized by a family member, is looking to meet a goal of $5,000 for funeral expenses and financial support for the McGrogan family. As of Wednesday night, they have raised around $2,600.

“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses until the details and next steps are figured out,” the fundraiser said.

Bradley was helping with ongoing construction at the Derby Street Shops when an SUV driven by Bradley Rein rammed through the Apple store’s glass wall, killing Bradley and injuring at least 20 others.

The driver was charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz’s office. Rein has since told authorities his foot got stuck on the accelerator pedal while he was driving in the lot, causing the accident. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Vince Ruotolo, of Maywood, New Jersey, wrote in a Facebook post that he was with Bradley on the day he died.

“I come to you with a heavy heart,” Ruotolo wrote. “Yesterday Kevin Bradley and I were at Apple in Massachusetts. His life was cut short by a driver. Kevin left behind a wife, kids, and grandkids and good friends. Life is so unfair.”