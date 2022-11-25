Local New Bedford man killed in Thanksgiving motorcycle crash Police say the driver, Juan Ruiz, was thrown from the motorcycle while negotiating a right-bearing curve.

State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in New Bedford on Thanksgiving night.

Investigators say Juan Ruiz, 49, of New Bedford, was killed around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when he was thrown from his motorcycle. Ruiz was operating a Suzuki GSXR10 motorcycle while traveling on Route 18 North near Interstate-195 in New Bedford.

Police say Ruiz’s motorcycle failed to negotiate a right-bearing curve as it approached the I-195 overpass and then hit a guardrail as it exited the road to the left.

The impact threw Ruiz off the motorcycle, though the bike continued traveling north without a rider and crossed the intersection of Acushnet Avenue and Coggeshall Street, according to officials.

After crossing the intersection, police said the motorcycle sideswiped a wall on Acushnet Avenue and hit the rear of a parked Toyota 4Runner before coming to a final stop.

Investigators say Ruiz suffered fatal injuries and was transported from the scene by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop D of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the Crime Scene Services Section, and the Detective Unit for Bristol County.