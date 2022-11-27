Local Here’s what Prince William and Princess Kate will do in Boston this week The royal couple will spend three days visiting local organizations and non-profits. Prince William and Princess Kate will make their first visit to the United States since 2014. Danny Lawson/PA via AP

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston this week — their first visit to the United States since 2014.

Kensington Palace announced Sunday that the couple will spend three days in Boston, from Wednesday through the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday.

Ahead of Friday’s event, the royal couple has other plans around the city, according to a release from the British Embassy acquired by NBC 10 Boston. The Prince and Princess will meet with Mayor Michelle Wu Wednesday at City Hall. The in-person meeting follows an October video call with the Boston mayor.

On Thursday, they will stop by climate tech startup Greentown Labs in Somerville, as well as non-profit Roca in Chelsea.

Prince William and Princess Kate will make two separate visits on Friday. Princess Kate will visit the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, while Prince William will tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester.

The royal visit will culminate with the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. The Dec. 2 event, which highlights and supports solutions to environmental issues, will be held at MGM Music Hall. It will also air on PBS Dec. 5. The royals confirmed their attendance over the summer.

Each of this year’s five Earthshot Prize winners will receive $1 million to accelerate projects aimed at the organization’s 2030 goals: protecting and restoring nature; cleaning the air; reviving the oceans; building a waste-free world, and fixing the climate.