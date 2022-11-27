Local Second person arrested for Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery Omar Johnson, of Canterbury, N.H., was arrested in Connecticut. At least one suspect remains at large. A Rockland Trust branch in Vineyard Haven was robbed by three masked people wielding firearms. Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette

A second suspect in the armed robbery of a Martha’s Vineyard bank was arrested Friday.

Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in New Haven, Connecticut, Tisbury police said. He was charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm. Officers arrested Johnson at about 8 p.m. Friday.

Johnson is allegedly one of three people who rocked Martha’s Vineyard by executing a brazen heist. For some in the region, it evoked memories of famous historical robberies.

Another suspect, Miquel A. Jones, was arrested in connection with the robbery last week. Jones was charged last week with a single count of being an accessory after the fact to the robbery. Jones has pleaded not guilty.

Advertisement:

The robbery occurred on the morning of Nov. 17, as employees of the Vineyard Haven branch of Rockland Trust worked to open the bank for the day. Three people, all wearing gloves and the same Halloween-style mask, entered the building. Wielding firearms, they bound bank employees with duct tape and plastic restraints, according to an arraignment report provided by the DA’s office to Boston.com.

One of three suspects who robbed Rockland Trust bank in Vineyard Haven on Martha’s Vineyard. – Cape & Islands DA Office

The robbers gained access to a vault, officials said, and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. They stole a bank employee’s SUV and drove it to a parking lot at a state forest in Edgartown, The Boston Globe reported. Soon after, a 2007 Hyundai Elantra with a missing hubcap was seen leaving the lot.

Police found the Elantra in Tisbury on Nov. 18 and pulled it over, the Globe reported. Jones was driving the car. Officers searched the vehicle and found three $100 bills, two of which had sequential serial numbers. They also recovered a pair of sneakers and dark clothing that matched surveillance video and testimonies from witnesses.

Jones, a former Jamaican pro soccer player who was working as a landscaper in Edgartown, “continuously” changed his story as police interviewed him, according to the Globe.

Advertisement:

Police said two other suspects appeared to have left the island on a ferry shortly after the robbery. Security video from a Stop & Shop in Vineyard Haven near the Steamship Authority’s ferry terminal was reportedly used in the investigation. Police surrounded a Falmouth Holiday Inn later in the day, but no suspects were found there.

While being interviewed, Jones detailed his connection to Johnson, and described him as the brother of Jones’s partner. Jones said that Johnson went to Martha’s Vineyard a day before the robbery and stayed at Jones’s home, according to the Globe. Johnson was reportedly one of the people seen boarding a ferry off the island in the hours following the robbery.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Tisbury police at 508-696-4240.