Two men found dead near Forest Hills MBTA station

Two men were found dead near the Forest Hills MBTA station Sunday morning, according to Transit Police.
The victims were pronounced dead on scene. Transit Police said they do not suspect foul play, as their preliminary investigation suggests the deaths were due to drug overdoses.
The investigation remains ongoing.
