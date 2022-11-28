Local 22-year-old Fall River man dies in fiery Thanksgiving car crash The crash happened on I-195 in Westport.

A 22-year-old Fall River man died in a fiery single-car crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-195 in Westport.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Monday that at 2:07 a.m. on Nov. 24, a driver reported a single-car crash on I-195 westbound near Exit 16 in Westport. The caller said the car was engulfed in flames.

Massachusetts State Police and Westport firefighters responded to the scene, the DA’s Office said. After the fire was extinguished, first responders determined that the driver, 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho, was dead.

No other cars seem to have been involved in the crash, and Decarvalho was the only person in the car at the time, the DA’s Office said.

Police are still investigating the crash.