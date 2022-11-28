Local No injuries in latest Green Line vs. car collision A vehicle “came in contact with a trolley” around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to an MBTA spokesperson.

The Green Line’s E Branch saw disrupted service and delays on Sunday afternoon following a traffic accident near the Riverway station, according to the MBTA.

A vehicle “came in contact with a trolley” around 4 p.m., according to MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo. Green Line supervisors, transit police, and Boston EMS responded to the scene and reported no injuries.

Green Line E branch Update: Service has been restored between Brigham Circle and Heath Street after an earlier accident near Riverway. Service is proceeding with delays about about 20 minutes. https://t.co/y5Ou1amPu9 — MBTA (@MBTA) November 27, 2022

E branch service was temporarily suspended between Brigham Circle and Heath Street, though Route 39 buses accommodated riders, Pesaturo said. Regularly scheduled service resumed around 4:30 p.m.

The trolley involved in the crash was taken out of service, he said.

Sunday’s incident came just days after a collision between a car and a trolley on the Green Line’s B Branch temporarily brought service to a halt near the Boston University Bridge.

Car Crash with Green Line Train by BU Bridge @universalhub pic.twitter.com/VeWcPdM9pP — Peter Cheung (@bostonaruban) November 23, 2022