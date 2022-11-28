Local Residents rescued after water main break floods Lowell neighborhood The affected area includes parts of Father Morissette Boulevard, Moody Street, and Cabot Street.

A major water main break flooded several streets in Lowell Monday evening, leading to the evacuation and rescue of residents.

The Lowell Police Department received a report of a water main break in the area of Father Morissette Boulevard by Suffolk Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., deputy superintendent Mark LeBlanc told Boston.com. Officers arrived on scene to find an “active and substantial flow of water in the area,” he said.

The affected area included parts of Father Morissette Boulevard, Moody Street, and Cabot Street. In a tweet, Lowell police encouraged residents to avoid the affected area and to seek alternate routes.

Hundreds evacuated after water main break in downtown Lowell in area of Cabot & Moody Streets. Rescues are underway as water continues to gush onto street, flooding cars & homes #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/z0FSoOorKJ — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) November 29, 2022

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency responded to the scene, NBC Boston reported, as well as the local fire department.

As of 8:40 p.m. Monday evening, crews are working to locate the water main break as officers evacuate affected residents. Those efforts remain ongoing.

Some of the flooding submerged entire vehicles, and caused drastic measures for residents. Video footage from WCVB depicts people being rescued from a home on Race Street by a crew on an inflatable boat.

Some video of the water main break that is causing chaos in Lowell’s Acre neighborhood. Serious flooding. pic.twitter.com/rEMg7Um58A — Aaron Curtis (@aselahcurtis) November 28, 2022

Several apartment complexes were evacuated as a result of the flooding, including Archambault Towers and City View Towers on Merrimack Street.



The Lowell Senior Center at 276 Broadway St. and the Mercier Center at 21 Salem St. are open for residents affected by the water main break, LeBlanc said. The Ayotte Garage on Post Office Square will also be open for free parking for residents in the affected area.