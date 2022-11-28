Local New words created by Pentucket Latin students added to online dictionary Try not to fall into into “dissesquipedusion" — the misuse of large words. From left, Latin V Seniors Jackson Neumann, Yanni Kakouris, Trevor Kamuda, Katie Drislane, Caitlin Armao, Elizabeth Murphy, Grace Pherson, Owen Tedeschi and Stratton Seymour, created new words that have been accepted in an online dictionary. Not pictured: Julia Seeley. (Courtesy Pentucket Regional School District)

Pentucket Regional High School has produced 10 neologists — defined as someone who coins a brand new word.

As an assignment, students in a Latin class created words that were submitted to WordNik, lexicographer Erin McKean’s online dictionary. The words are based on Latin, and range from “inconscisultable,” defined as not knowing if someone is being sarcastic, to “posthemercras,” defined as the day after tomorrow. But those looking to use the new words should be careful not to fall into “dissesquipedusion,” or the misuse of large words.

The District learned in late September that the students’ words had been accepted into the dictionary, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Principal Jonathan Seymour said in a statement.

The students’ Latin teacher, Leanne Villani, integrates etymology (the origin of words) into her curriculum. She showed the students Erin McKean’s 2014 TedTalk encouraging the audience to create new words when existing ones don’t suffice.

“Most important, this activity extended the learning outside of the classroom into the global community,” Villani said. “I also wanted students to appreciate how they can apply their knowledge of Latin to improve their use of English by becoming more empowered speakers, writers, and readers.”

Here is the full list of the students’ new words.

Caitlin Armao, “magisenssibous,” how a teacher feels about you based on preconceived notions of their feelings towards your sibling.

Kate Drislane, “inexludivolous,” when an individual hates a sport/activity but would never quit since he or she has done it for too long.

Yanni Kakouris, “subartor,” an under-qualified person lacking in particular skills.

Trevor Kamuda, “dejucibimalphilial,” when you think a food is going to be gross but is actually good.

Elizabeth Murphy, “semiocultaction,” the act of not fully making eye contact.

Jackson Neumann, “inconscisultable,” Not knowing if someone is being sarcastic.

Grace Pherson, “posthemercras,” the day after tomorrow.

Julia Seeley, “infratrephobia,” the fear of being seen as inferior to a sibling.

Stratton Seymour, “ceacosequitor,” one who blindly follows/is unable to think for themselves.

Owen Tedeschi, “dissesquipedusion,” the misuse of large words.