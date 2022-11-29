Local Bear seriously injures dog in New Hampshire backyard attack New Hampshire Fish and Game said this kind of attack is rare, but not unexpected.

A bear attack in Goffstown, New Hampshire left a dog seriously injured.

Jim Hurley told WCVB he let his small dog outside of his home Saturday night when bears came to his backyard from a wooded area. His dog was seriously injured and is still hospitalized at Rockingham Emergency Veterinary Hospital in Windham. Hurley also suffered some bruises and scratches.

The ordeal will cost Hurley over $5,000.

“But I’m looking toward the quality of life … and that’s what comes first,” Hurley told the news station. “My focus is him.”

New Hampshire Fish and Game said this kind of attack is rare, but not unexpected. A female bear and two cubs were involved in the attack; Fish and Game officials said when something comes near a bear and her cubs, she will do anything to protect them.

Advertisement:

They advised residents to be careful about leaving food outside and with things like bird feeders, which can attract bears, especially at this time of year when they are typically scouring for food.