Local Body of missing woman found in Merrimack River The woman appears to have abandoned her car on Interstate 95 near the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The Whittier Bridge, which spans the Merrimack River on Route 95 in Newburyport. Mass. Department of Transportation, Highway Division

First responders reportedly recovered the body of a woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport on Tuesday.

The “potential missing woman” was first reported by Massachusetts State Police just after 1:30 p.m. State police troopers, local officers, and members of the Coast Guard began searching for the 70-year-old once her car was found. The MSP Air Wing, K9 units, and MSP marine crews all contributed to the search.

Just before 4 p.m., WHDH reported that a body, believed to be that of the woman, was found in the Merrimack River. Police do not suspect foul play, the station reported.

The woman apparently left her keys and cell phone in the car before abandoning it, Newburyport acting Deputy Fire Chief Barry Salt told The Daily News of Newburyport. She was not from the Newburyport area.

NOW: Newburyport – I95 – MSP found an abandoned vehicle on the Whittier Bridge. USCG, Newburyport Harbormaster and MSP searching the Merrimack River. #boston #news pic.twitter.com/PsMVHexuHH — KMV (@BostonTVPhotog) November 29, 2022