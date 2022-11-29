Body of missing woman found in Merrimack River

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
First responders reportedly recovered the body of a woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport on Tuesday.
The “potential missing woman” was first reported by Massachusetts State Police just after 1:30 p.m. State police troopers, local officers, and members of the Coast Guard began searching for the 70-year-old once her car was found. The MSP Air Wing, K9 units, and MSP marine crews all contributed to the search.
Just before 4 p.m., WHDH reported that a body, believed to be that of the woman, was found in the Merrimack River. Police do not suspect foul play, the station reported.
The woman apparently left her keys and cell phone in the car before abandoning it, Newburyport acting Deputy Fire Chief Barry Salt told The Daily News of Newburyport. She was not from the Newburyport area.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.