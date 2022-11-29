Local Investigation underway into motorcycle crash that killed 64-year-old Acton man Philip Keyes died from his injuries, sustained in a crash on Halloween, on Nov. 16.

Authorities on Tuesday confirmed they are investigating an Oct. 31 motorcycle crash in Acton that resulted in the death of a 64-year-old town resident.

Philip Keyes died Nov. 16 from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s office said the initial investigation indicates that Keyes was driving a motorcycle westbound on Great Road around noon when the Oct. 31 crash with a Subaru Forester, which was traveling eastbound, occurred. Keyes was transported by medical flight to Boston Medical Center.

The driver of the Subaru and only occupant of the vehicle, an 82-year-old Chelmsford woman, remained at the scene, according to the DA’s office.

As of Tuesday, no charges have been filed in connection with the crash, but the DA’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

In his obituary, Keyes’s family said the crash occurred minutes from his home.

“Philip was a caring father to his two children, a devoted husband to his predeceased wife of 33 years, and an ardent companion to his partner, with whom he found fresh joy over the past four years,” the 64-year-old’s loved ones wrote. “A passionate and adventurous man, Philip loved to travel and commune with nature, whether biking, hiking, or simply firing up a grill outdoors.”

Keyes was executive director of the New England Mountain Bike Association, which his family said was his “life’s calling.”

He served in the position for 26 years.

“He helped NEMBA grow into one of the largest trail advocacy and mountain bike groups in the nation,” his obituary reads. “In 2008, he was honored to be inducted into the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame and recognized for his tireless land advocacy efforts.”

The 64-year-old’s family said a memorial service is being planned for the spring and asked that in lieu of flowers, mourners consider making donations to the New England Mountain Bike Association.