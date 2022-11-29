Local 100 Lowell residents displaced by water main break Lowell leaders are actively working to find housing for residents affected by flooding and other property damage.

A major water main break in Lowell Monday night displaced about 100 people from flooded and damaged properties.

The break, caused by a split in a pipe near downtown Lowell, has been repaired, officials told The Boston Globe. While the source of the flooding is fixed, lingering problems remain.

Lowell leaders are actively working to find housing for residents, half of whom sheltered at the Lowell Senior Center Monday night. Officials set up a shelter with continued assistance from agencies like the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau told the Globe.

MEMA personnel remain on-site at the #Lowell Senior Center supporting the city's disaster sheltering operation serving ~100 displaced individuals due to a major water main break last night. @RedCrossMA & @SalvationArmyMA also continue to support this extended mission. pic.twitter.com/CvbmDB7X89 — MEMA (@MassEMA) November 29, 2022

Chau said that the city is looking to put residents affected by the flooding in hotels.

Advertisement:

“The focus right now is to move them to hotels, and I believe there’s about 27 hotel rooms that have been secured,” Chau told the Globe. “There are not that many hotels in the area that have available rooms, so I hope in the next two or three days that they … will secure enough hotel rooms to place everybody there.”

The Lowell Police Department received a report of a water main break in the area of Father Morissette Boulevard by Suffolk Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. Officers arrived on scene to find an “active and substantial flow of water in the area,” deputy superintendent Mark LeBlanc told Boston.com.

Several apartment complexes were evacuated as a result of the flooding, including the 192-unit subsidized development City View Towers which houses senior and disabled Lowell residents.

UPDATE: Archambault Towers is being evacuated as a result of the flooding from the water main break on Moody Street. #InsideLowell #Lowell pic.twitter.com/aC03jsXPrV — InsideLowell (@InsideLowell) November 28, 2022

Chau told the Globe that cleaning and rebuilding affected parts of Lowell will be an extensive process that will entail “a lot of work ahead of us for the city, as well as for the residents themselves.”

“It’s not like a finite thing that is going to be resolved in the next one or two days,” he said. “Our hope, really, is to get it done ASAP.”