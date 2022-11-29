Local N.H. trooper uses cruiser to stop Swampscott man going wrong way on I-95 The 79-year-old driver was charged with negligent driving. A New Hampshire state trooper used his cruiser to stop a wrong-way driver on I-95. New Hampshire State Police

A New Hampshire state trooper used his cruiser to force a wrong-way driver to stop on I-95 in the area of the Hampton Toll Plaza early Monday morning.

New Hampshire State Police began receiving reports of a wrong-way driver on I-95 in Seabrook shortly after 1 a.m., according to an agency release. Other drivers on the road told police that the car was moving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 1.

Fellow motorists continued to provide police with updates, informing troopers that the car was approaching the tolls in Hampton.

Knowing that this is where the driver was headed, state police and North Hampton police positioned some cruisers along the highway and tried to signal the driver to stop, but the car continued on toward the tolls.

One trooper positioned his cruiser alongside the car, but the driver did not yield, so the trooper used his cruiser to force the car to stop by guiding it into a cement jersey barrier on the shoulder of the southbound lanes in the open road toll section, police said.

The cruiser sustained cosmetic damage, while the other car, a 2010 Hyundai Sonata, had to be towed from the scene due to disabling damage, police said.

The driver was a 79-year-old Swampscott, Massachusetts, resident, according to police.

He was not injured “but appeared disoriented and confused which contributed to his manner of operation,” police said.

The driver and the only other occupant in the car, an elderly woman, were taken to Seabrook Emergency Room for evaluation, according to police.

The driver was charged with negligent driving and stayed at the emergency room until family members could be contacted, police said.



The open road toll section of the Hampton Toll Plaza was shut down for about 40 minutes while officials investigated the scene and removed the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone may have witnessed the incident or has information related to the investigation is asked to email Trooper Peter Sankowich at [email protected] or call state police at 603-223-4381.