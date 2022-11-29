Local Nantucket fire destroys multiple cars used by Secret Service for Biden visit The cars were consumed in a blaze early Monday morning. No one was injured. A fire at Nantucket Airport on Monday destroyed multiple cars that had been used by Secret Service agents during President Biden's recent trip to the island. Nantucket Airport

Multiple vehicles that were rented by the Secret Service to use during President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Nantucket caught fire Monday.

The incident took place at Nantucket Airport. Just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday, staff noticed the fire consuming several vehicles in the airport’s rental car overflow area, Nantucket Airport said in a release. The airport was briefly closed, but first responders controlled the flames and it was soon reopened.

There were no injuries, The Nantucket Current reported, but the blaze destroyed five cars and came within 40 feet of tanks containing jet fuel.

Advertisement:

The vehicles were just a few of the many rented by the Secret Service when Biden came to the island to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family, the Current reported. The cars are owned by Hertz and were returned to the company less than a day before the fire.

Nantucket Fire Chief Michael Cranson told the Current that, following an investigation, officials determined that the fire was not suspicious.

Security footage of the fire posted by the Current showed a significant amount of smoke and flames billowing through the predawn air. A Chevy Suburban, a Ford Explorer, an Infiniti QX80, a Ford Expedition, and a Jeep Gladiator were all badly damaged.

Here’s a portion of the surveillance video of the rental cars used by Secret Service agents going up in flames at #Nantucket Memorial Airport less than 24 hours after President Biden left the island pic.twitter.com/sAGGsz1pw0 — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 30, 2022

Neither Biden nor his family rode in the vehicles while they were on Nantucket, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told NBC News. Secret Service agents used them to move around the island, and the vehicles did not show any concerning issues while the agents rode in them, he told the station.

Hertz is investigating the fire, Guglielmi told NBC, and a cause has not been identified. Officials are focusing their investigation on the Ford Expedition, the Current reported, which could have been where the fire started. The model was under a safety recall because of issues with its battery junction box.