Local Victims of Hingham Apple store crash to file lawsuit "This tragedy was 100 percent preventable." Police processed the scene inside a Hingham Apple store following a deadly crash last week. David L. Ryan/Boston Globe

Several people injured last week after a man drove his SUV into an Apple store in Hingham are expected to file a lawsuit against the building’s owner, Apple, and the driver of the vehicle who crashed and killed one man and and injured at least 20 others.

Attorney Doug Sheff told WBZ-TV on Monday the storefront should have had barriers to protect it against traffic in the nearby parking lot.

“This storefront was so vulnerable, it would have been a very easy fix. This tragedy was 100 percent preventable and for such a small cost,” Sheff said. “All they needed to do was put in the cement barriers and that would prevent death and serious injuries.”

Advertisement:

Sheff expected to file the lawsuit on Tuesday and intends to list 53-year-old Bradley Rein, of Hingham, as a defendant.

Authorities say Rein was behind the wheel of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner that barreled through the store’s glass facade on Nov. 21. Rein is charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle.

But Rein has told police the crash was an accident, as his right foot became stuck on the accelerator while he was driving. He tried to brake with his left foot but he could not stop, he said.

Rein also told investigators he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs and voluntarily took an initial breath test, which registered a “zero” blood alcohol content reading, prosecutors said in court last week. Rein added he had no medical conditions that impaired his ability to drive a car, and the SUV did not have any known mechanical issues, officials said.

Regardless, Sheff maintains the death and injuries that ensued were preventable.

“This parking lot was only 10 yards or so from this this glass facade, this glass storefront,” he said. “So, it was entirely foreseeable.”

According to WBZ-TV, Massachusetts does not require cement bollards at commercial buildings. The news station was unable to reach Apple and the owners of the property for comment.

Advertisement:

Soni Baker, of Weymouth, broke her leg in two places, fractured several vertebrae, and suffered from slight bleeding in her brain as a result of the crash.

She is not involved in the lawsuit, but told WBZ-TV that “there should be justice.”

“That shouldn’t have happened,” Baker said. “There should have definitely been more protection.”