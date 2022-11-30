Local Live updates: The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Boston. Here’s what they’re up to. The royal couple is in Greater Boston for three days, beginning Wednesday. Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, are in the Boston area for three days, beginning Wednesday. Here the royal couple is seen arriving for a visit to The Street, a community hub that hosts local organizations to grow and develop their services, in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, Nov. 3. Danny Lawson / PA via AP

The British are …here.

William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, start a three-day visit to the Boston area on Wednesday, kicking off with a meeting with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and culminating with a star-packed awards ceremony for the prince’s Earthshot Prize at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday.

In between, the royal couple will make several stops, including a visit to climate tech startup Greentown Labs in Somerville and Chelsea nonprofit Roca on Thursday, and separate visits to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University and the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Friday.

The trip, the first outside the United Kingdom for William and Catherine since taking on their new roles as Prince and Princess of Wales in September, revolves around the prince’s global environmental prize cermony.

Boston is, after all, an apt choice for the festivities: The Earthshot Prize draws inspiration from President John F. Kennedy’s moonshot challenge in the 1960s by taking the same sense of urgency and applying it to creating solutions to reverse environmental damage over the next decade.

Prizes will be awarded for five categories: protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air, reviving the oceans, building a waste-free world, and fixing the climate, according to the foundation. The five winners will each receive 1 million pounds.

Here’s everything to know about the trip:

And here are the latest updates on the royal visit to Boston: