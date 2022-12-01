22-year-old N.H. woman dies when car crashes into falling tree

Newsletter Signup
A collision with a falling tree killed a New Hampshire woman on Wednesday evening.
At around 6:26 p.m., New Hampshire State Police and Sunapee police officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Route 11 in Sunapee, in the area of Trow Hill Road.
According to a statement from state police, at the scene officials determined that a 2022 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 22-year-old woman traveling southbound collided with a tree falling across the roadway. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement says.
In addition to state and Sunapee police, the Sunapee Fire Department and New London EMS responded.
The crash is still under investigation, and state police ask that anyone with information contact Trooper Anthony LaPlaca at [email protected] or via Troop C dispatch at 603-223-8494.
