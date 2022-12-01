Local ‘It was crazy’: A boy dressed as a British guard met Prince William and Princess Kate in Somerville “They told me that I had really, really nice flowers. And they said, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you very much,’ when I gave it to them.” Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, of Somerville, presents flowers to Prince William and Princess Kate, as his parents Melissa, left, and Irene look on. CJ Gunter / Pool via AP

Prince William and Princess Kate were met with a familiar sight from home during their visit to climate tech startup Greentown Labs in Somerville on Thursday.

Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, of Somerville, donned the iconic red jacket and bearskin hat of the British guards, which stand sentinel outside Buckingham Palace, to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The boy also brought with him some red roses, which he gifted to the royal couple as they bent to greet him.

“First of all it was crazy meeting the prince and princess,” Henry told reporters afterward. “And second of all, they told me that I had really, really nice flowers. And they said, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you very much,’ when I gave it to them.”

Eight-year-old Henry got to meet the Prince & Princess of Wales and give them flowers! @wbz pic.twitter.com/lC8HA7vibd — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) December 1, 2022

The boy said it felt “absolutely insane” in particular to meet Princess Kate, but reflecting on the meeting, he said he wasn’t nervous at the time as they asked him his name and about his costume.

"It was crazy!" said the boy, Henry, as he recapped the moment he met Prince William and Princess Catherine for our own @EliNBCBoston. More live coverage here: https://t.co/CWYYAG3IOs pic.twitter.com/B0y6l7bTDt — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) December 1, 2022

On their Twitter account, Prince William and Princess Kate thanked Henry and the others who came out to greet them in Somerville.

Thanks to Henry and everyone who came out to see us in Somerville this morning! pic.twitter.com/bLZrtfFtW4 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2022

The royal couple are in town for three days and have already greeted crowds at Boston City Hall and taken in a Celtics game courtside. Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards are being held Friday at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

