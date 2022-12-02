Local N.H. school principal’s daughter, 22, identified as woman killed in crash with falling tree Mary Moynihan was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 22-year-old New Hampshire woman killed in Sunapee when she crashed her SUV into a falling tree during Wednesday’s intense storm was identified Thursday as the daughter of a local school principal.

Mary K. Moynihan, of Sunapee, was driving southbound in a 2022 Toyota RAV4 on Route 11 Wednesday evening when she collided with a tree falling across the roadway, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Moynihan was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

In a letter to families posted on Facebook, Sunapee School Superintendent Russell Holden wrote Moynihan is the daughter of Sunapee Middle/High School Principal Sean Moynihan.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community,” Holden wrote. “Last night Sean and Amy Moynihan’s daughter Mary tragically lost her life.”

Holden said a Crisis Intervention Team has provided counselors for students who may need help in processing what happened.

“We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as you need,” he wrote.

Moynihan, a recent graduate of the University of New Hampshire Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics, was driving home from her job at Fidelity Investments at the time of the crash, WMUR reports.