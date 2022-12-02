Local

Photos: Boston’s tree is lit

'Tis the season.

Fireworks illuminate the Christmas Tree at the 81st Annual Boston Common Tree Lighting on Thursday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

By Heather Alterisio

Holiday cheer was high as fireworks lit up the sky and thousands reportedly gathered for the city’s 81st annual Christmas tree lighting at the Boston Common on Thursday evening.

Mayor Michelle Wu was joined onstage by Santa Claus, Rudolph, and members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to officially light up the tree – a 45-foot white spruce from Nova Scotia.

Scroll for photos and videos captured from the festivities:

Fireworks illuminate the Christmas Tree at the 81st annual Boston Common Tree Lighting on Thursday. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Danyell Trolio makes a video with her friend Santa Bill Shaaf while they wait for the 81st annual Boston Common Tree Lighting on Thursday. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Children hang from the fence as they eagerly await the tree lighting. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Fireworks illuminate the Christmas tree Thursday night. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff
The cast of “SIX The Musical” performs on stage during the 81st annual Boston Common Tree Lighting. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Alison Frazee takes a selfie with her daughter Acadia and Fenway mascots Wally The Green Monster and Tessie The Green Monster while attending the annual Boston Common Tree Lighting. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff
People bundle up as they wait for the tree lighting to start on Thursday. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff