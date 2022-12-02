Local Photos: Boston’s tree is lit 'Tis the season. Fireworks illuminate the Christmas Tree at the 81st Annual Boston Common Tree Lighting on Thursday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Holiday cheer was high as fireworks lit up the sky and thousands reportedly gathered for the city’s 81st annual Christmas tree lighting at the Boston Common on Thursday evening.

Mayor Michelle Wu was joined onstage by Santa Claus, Rudolph, and members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to officially light up the tree – a 45-foot white spruce from Nova Scotia.

Scroll for photos and videos captured from the festivities:

Fireworks illuminate the Christmas Tree at the 81st annual Boston Common Tree Lighting on Thursday. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

A magical night at the Boston Common tree lighting 🎄🤩 pic.twitter.com/VSyivZQMva — Downtown Boston BID (@DTownBostonBID) December 2, 2022

Danyell Trolio makes a video with her friend Santa Bill Shaaf while they wait for the 81st annual Boston Common Tree Lighting on Thursday. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Children hang from the fence as they eagerly await the tree lighting. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Fireworks illuminate the Christmas tree Thursday night. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The cast of “SIX The Musical” performs on stage during the 81st annual Boston Common Tree Lighting. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

‘Tis the season for Tree Lightings! Last night I was happy to participate in the Boston Common Tree Lighting and the Commonwealth Ave Mall Tree Lighting! Happy Holidays! 🎄#mapoli #bospoli pic.twitter.com/bWNO25iEbo — Lydia Edwards (@LydiaMEdwards) December 2, 2022

A beautiful evening of tree lightings yesterday in our #Downtown neighborhoods!



🎄 Boston Common lighting of the tree we receive annually from @novascotia



🎄 The lighting up of Commonwealth Avenue



🎄 #BeaconHill Stroll before the tree lighting in front of @BeaconHillBook pic.twitter.com/Dk2BOCKJAM — Ruthzee Louijeune (@Ruthzee) December 2, 2022

Alison Frazee takes a selfie with her daughter Acadia and Fenway mascots Wally The Green Monster and Tessie The Green Monster while attending the annual Boston Common Tree Lighting. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

People bundle up as they wait for the tree lighting to start on Thursday. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff