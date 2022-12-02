Local
Photos: Boston’s tree is lit
'Tis the season.
Holiday cheer was high as fireworks lit up the sky and thousands reportedly gathered for the city’s 81st annual Christmas tree lighting at the Boston Common on Thursday evening.
Mayor Michelle Wu was joined onstage by Santa Claus, Rudolph, and members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to officially light up the tree – a 45-foot white spruce from Nova Scotia.
Scroll for photos and videos captured from the festivities:
Need weekend plans?
The best things to do around the city, delivered to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.